Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for December 21.

Pique returns

Gerard Pique is expected to return to the Barcelona starting XI for tonight’s clash with Sevilla.

The Blaugrana could really do with a win this evening to make their game in hand count, but they face a genuine title contender in Sevilla.

The return of Pique from suspension will help Barcelona’s cause, and it’s expected the former Spain international will come straight back into the starting XI.

Koundé dream

Xavi Hernandez dreams of signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, according to Sport.

The only issue – and it’s a big one – is that Barca don’t have the €80million needed to activate Koundé’s release clause.

This particular dream is not going to come true any time soon.

Levante make it 26

Levante somehow found a way to make it 26 La Liga games without a win, extending the league record.

Las Granotas took a 2-0 lead in the game but wound up losing 4-2 to local rivals Valencia in the Valencia derby.

Goals from Jose Campana, Roger Marti and Enis Bardhi weren’t enough to get a much-needed three points.

Goncalo Guedes and Carlo Soler each scored a brace for Valencia to leave Levante bottom of the table.