Barcelona are already said to have received interest for two of their players ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana already know they will have to sell players if they want to add to their squad in the January transfer window.

And Xavi Hernandez is still deciding on the players he is willing to expend, though there have been indications of who might be allowed to leave.

At this point, it’s not clear whether Sergino Dest will be one of the players to be offloaded.

Dest hasn’t impressed under Xavi so far, but the Barca boss has claimed injury has played a part.

In any case, it is claimed Bayern Munich, who were interested in Dest during his Ajax days, have shown an interest.

Sport say Bayern have expressed an interest ahead of January, while centre-back Clement Lenglet is also attracting interest.

According to the same report, Tottenham have shown interest in Lenglet, and not for the first time.

It’s claimed Spurs were interested in the Frenchman during the summer and could return to pursue a deal in the January window.