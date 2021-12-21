Barcelona are already said to have offered Philippe Coutinho to two clubs in the Premier League.

Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since his more than €130million move from Liverpool in 2018.

The Brazilian has won a Champions League since arriving at Camp Nou, though that was out on loan at Bayern Munich, so it’s fait to say Barca haven’t got their money’s worth.

Ahead of January, Barca need money and fast if they want to spend and improve their squad.

And given the likelihood that Coutinho will continue to disappoint, he is the obvious source of cash.

At this point, the Blaugrana are going to have to swallow huge losses on the midfielder, but cash is just about the only objective at this point.

And with that in mind, they are said to have offered Coutinho to both Newcastle United and Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo.

Newcastle were recently subject to a Saudi takeover and have money to spend, while Tottenham are not likely to be able to pay a huge fee in January.

Barca haven’t received much interest back just yet, and their wait to sell Coutinho might just go on unless they are willing to accept a very reduced fee for their underperforming Brazilian.