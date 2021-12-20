Xavi prioritises extensions for La Masia stars

Barcelona boss Xavi is prioritising contract extension for his eye catching La Masia starlets in 2022.

La Blaugrana have been boosted by a string of academy talents graduating into the first team in the last 12 months with Ansu Fati blazing a trail in 2019.

Xavi has relied heavily on his young stars following his return to Catalonia this season and he confirmed the club are already working on a long term contract extension for key man Gavi.

“We must act now to renew him (Gavi)”, as per reports from Marca.

“If necessary, we will find a way to put money together.

“He and Ansu, Pedri, Araujo are important for us. He is one of the future players of the club and we are working on his renewal.”

Gavi has risen to prominence within Xavi’s plans in 2021, with 15 La Liga appearances already this season, but his current deal is set to expire in 2023.

Barcelona are rumoured to be working on a new contract which would tie him to the club until at least 2025 with an annual wage increase of €1.5m.

Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli are likely to be the next renewal focuses for Barcelona with their respective deals expiring in 2024.