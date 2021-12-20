Xavi Hernandez has defended goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen has come under intense criticism this season, producing a few too many errors.

Over the weekend, he was criticised again after failing to stop Elche‘s equaliser during Barcelona‘s 3-2 win over the Alicante side.

Ter Stegen probably should have done better to get across goal and should have made better contact with the ball following Pere Milla’s effort.

Despite that, Barca boss Xavi has issued a clear defence of his goalkeeper, while admitting he is well aware of his errors.

“For us, Marc is fundamental,” said the Barca boss in his latest press conference, as streamed live on YouTube.

“His commitment and dedication is excellent. At times, there are errors, we should improve in goal and he knows it, but his play with his feet is excellent.

“But there is no debate, he is one of the best in the world and he has to improve.”

Ter Stegen has been with Barca since his 2014 move from Borussia Dortmund, and since then, there is no doubting that he has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Over the last year, the Germany international has indeed struggled for form, but it makes little sense for Barca to move on from ter Stegen.

He is still only 29 years of age, and the goalkeeper is capable of returning to his previous level.

Not only that, but Barca are struggling financially, and replacing ter Stegen would cost them a significant amount, with other areas elsewhere in greater need of improvement.