Xavi Hernandez is already said to have decided on his transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.

Barcelona need to offload players if they are to make signings in January, currently sitting too close to their La Liga salary cap.

And it seems Xavi has already carved out the expendable members of his squad, less than two months after taking over at Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, four players are likely to find themselves on the transfer list, while young Alex Collado has already agreed to join Granada on loan.

Firstly, Barca will search for a way to get rid of loan striker Luuk de Jong. If the Blaugrana can’t find a club to take over the loan deal, they will have to pay Sevilla to send the striker back early from his season-long loan deal.

They will then look to offload Philippe Coutinho, who hasn’t impressed since his more than €130million move from Liverpool in 2018.

Coutinho should still bring in a healthy fee – if Barca can find a buyer – even if it does mean a significant loss, and that’s what the Catalan club need as they look to spend this winter.

Defender Samuel Umtiti is also likely to find himself on the transfer list despite returning to fitness this season, and he will be joined by goalkeeper Neto, who has wanted a move since the summer.