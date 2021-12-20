La Liga Levante

Valencia edge out seven goal derby thriller at Levante

Valencia secured a dramatic 4-3 derby win away at Levante in Monday night La Liga action.

Los Che squeezed up to seventh place in the table with three points at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia as both sides ended the game with ten men.

Levante got the ball rolling inside the first 30 minutes, as Jose Campana scuffed home after his penalty was saved by Jasper Cillessen, and Roger Marti doubled their lead just after.

Valencia dragged themselves back into either side of the break as Goncalo Guedes fired home, and Carlos Soler tucked one away from the spot.

Soler put Valencia in front for the first time on the night before Guedes looked to have made the game same with a composed finish on 85 minutes.

However, Levante had a sting in their tail in added time as Enis Bardhi steered home, but it was too late for an equaliser as Uros Racic and Roberto Soldado were dismissed for a melee after the final whistle.

