Valencia edge out seven goal derby thriller at Levante

Valencia secured a dramatic 4-3 derby win away at Levante in Monday night La Liga action.

Los Che squeezed up to seventh place in the table with three points at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia as both sides ended the game with ten men.

Levante got the ball rolling inside the first 30 minutes, as Jose Campana scuffed home after his penalty was saved by Jasper Cillessen, and Roger Marti doubled their lead just after.

It's Levante who come roaring out of the blocks in the derby! 😱 Campaña's goal is quickly followed up by this Roger Martí finish on the break to make it 2-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Dss2Cw9bJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 20, 2021

Valencia dragged themselves back into either side of the break as Goncalo Guedes fired home, and Carlos Soler tucked one away from the spot.

Brilliant from Gonçalo Guedes! 💥 Just another spectacular goal from a man who seems to specialise in them 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WaxS2y8Rxk — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 20, 2021

Soler put Valencia in front for the first time on the night before Guedes looked to have made the game same with a composed finish on 85 minutes.

Carlos Soler completes the Valencia turnaround in the derby! 😱😱 From 2-0 down, they now lead 3-2 against Levante 🦇 There's still time for more drama too! 👀 pic.twitter.com/nQXJUvAvUt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 20, 2021

However, Levante had a sting in their tail in added time as Enis Bardhi steered home, but it was too late for an equaliser as Uros Racic and Roberto Soldado were dismissed for a melee after the final whistle.

