Real Madrid have welcomed back one of their recent absentees amid a host of coronavirus issues.

Los Blancos were without six players due to coronavirus for their goalless draw with Cadiz on Sunday evening.

The draw saw Real Madrid’s lead at the top cut to six points, and they have also played a game more than second-placed Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are in action again on Wednesday night when they head to Bilbao to take on Athletic Club.

Ahead of that trip, they already know they will remain without the six coronavirus-related absentees Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Marcelo.

Meanwhile, Isco Alarcon is undergoing testing after reporting symptoms, and Dani Carvajal is also expected to miss out with an injury.

There is some good news, however, with back-up forward Mariano Diaz back in action following some unpleasant side effects from his coronavirus vaccine.

Mariano will make the trip to Bilbao, and he will provide much-needed support to what is a threadbare front three.