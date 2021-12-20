Real Madrid could have another coronavirus-related absentee for their clash with Athletic Club this week.

Los Blancos were hit by six positive tests ahead of their goalless draw with Cadiz over the weekend.

Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Andriy Lunin were all absent, though Modric has since tested negative.

Even so, it seems Modric will remain out for Wednesday’s clash with Athletic Club, and he could be joined by Isco Alarcon.

According to Diario AS, Isco has coronavirus symptoms and is awaiting the results of his latest tests ahead of returning to Valedebebas.

If Isco does test positive, he will be out for the next 14 days with a two-week isolation mandatory, as per Spanish rules.

It’s not getting any easier for Carlo Ancelotti as his men look to see out the year on a high, and indeed protect their six-point lead at the top, in Bilbao.