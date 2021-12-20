Mino Raiola denies Real Madrid deal for Erling Haaland is complete

Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has moved to dismiss rumours of a 2022 deal already agreed to take him to Real Madrid.

Haaland has been linked with a summer exit from Signal Iduna Park with every major team in Europe rumoured to be interested in signing him.

The Norwegian’s release clause with the Bundesliga superpower reportedly drops to €75m at the end of 2021/22, with a scramble for his signature set for 2022.

Despite hints from Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke over the club preparing for a bidding war, Raiola has calmed speculation on his client, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mino Raiola on Haaland waiting for Barcelona: "Haaland can wait for everyone". He denies pre-deal with Real Madrid: "We don't have a pre-agreement with any club", he told NOS. "We will look for the best option, and I also never ruled out another year at B. Dortmund".

“Haaland can wait for everyone”, he stated.

“We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club and we will look for the best option, and I also never ruled out another year at Dortmund.”

Haaland has been sensational form in recent weeks despite fears he could be sidelined through injury until the start of 2022.

After netting 13 club goals, prior to six weeks out, he now has 19 goals up to the end of 2021 this season.

He is on course to break his own record at Borussia Dortmund in 2022 after netting an incredible 41 goals in 41 games in 2020/21.