Marcos Llorente adds to Atletico Madrid injury woes

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has added his name to a growing list of injury absentees for Diego Simeone’s side.

Los Rojiblancos wrap up 2021 with a midweek trip to Granada with the defending La Liga champions enduring an inconsistent first half to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Simeone will be without the versatile Spanish international as he was forced off with a hamstring injury in their 2-1 weekend defeat against rivals Sevilla.

The club have since confirmed the issue, with no confirmation over his recovery period, with initial estimates hinting at period of five weeks on the sidelines.

📋 @MarcosLlorente sufre una lesión en la zona glútea. Recibirá tratamiento diario de fisioterapia y su incorporación estará marcada según la evolución de su sintomatología. ℹ️ https://t.co/ksdu6heq4v — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 20, 2021

Whilst Llorente’s injury will be swallowed up in part by the mid season break in the coming days he could miss a crucial run of games for them from the start of January.

Llorente joins French star Antoine Griezmann on the injury list for Simeone with defensive pair Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko also out of action until 2022.