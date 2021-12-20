Karim Benzema is losing ground and fast in the race for the Pichichi.

The race for La Liga’s top scorer award looked as though it would be run by one horse after Benzema took a big lead early on.

But suddenly, we have a real competition on our hands, thanks to an unexpected contender.

Real Betis star Juanmi has now scored seven goals in his last seven games across all competitions, and he is now on 11 goals for the season.

That puts him just two goals behind Benzema, who has 13 so far this term.

Juanmi had only scored 13 across his last three seasons across all competitions, but he has now managed 11 in la Liga alone this term, netting 13 across all competitions.

Beyond Juanmi, Vinicius Junior has 10 goals so far this term, while Iago Aspas is also closing the gap, now on eight goals for the season.

At this point. Benzema remains a strong favourite, especially given Real Madrid’s title hopes, but this Pichichi race might just be exciting after all.

Here’s the top five.

Karim Benzema – 13

Juanmi – 11

Vinicius Junior – 10

Iago Aspas, Memphis Depay, Raul de Tomas, Joselu – 8