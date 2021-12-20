Gerard Pique returns for key Barcelona clash with Sevilla

Barcelona are boosted by the return of veteran defender Gerard Pique for their trip to Sevilla tomorrow night.

La Blaugrana wrap up 2021 with a trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with the Catalan giants already playing catch up to their visitors in the La Liga title race.

Xavi is without six first team players through injury for the game but veteran defender Pique is back in the squad after serving a one game ban.

Ilias Akhomach is also back, after missing the weekend win over Elche through injury, but he is only expected to start on the bench with Pique back in the starting XI.

Alongside Pique, Xavi is expected to make changes elsewhere in his starting line up with Nico Gonzalez in line to come in after netting a late winner against Elche.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V SEVILLA

Ter Stegen, Garcia, Pique, Araujo; Dembele; Busquets, De Jong, Alba; Nico, Gavi, Abde