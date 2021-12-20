Eden Hazard has been given a timeline to save his Real Madrid career.

The Belgian has had a tough time of things at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, failing to live up to his more than €100million price tag.

In the last couple of seasons, Hazard has struggled to stay fit, but this season, it has been his form that has let him down.

The former Chelsea star has failed to nail down a starting spot under Carlo Ancelotti, who has preferred Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

Hazard did get his chance on Sunday evening, though, with both Rodrygo and Asensio sidelined due to coronavirus.

Real Madrid couldn’t find their 11th straight win, drawing at home to Cadiz despite managing as many as 36 shots.

But Hazard did well, especially in the second half, and according to Diario AS, there is now optimism within the club that he can recover his best form.

Though, it is made clear that the Belgian is only likely to get until the end of this season to prove his worth.

That gives him around five months, and that deadline is much because Real Madrid are expected to add Kylian Mbappe ahead of next season.

Should Mbappe arrive, Real Madrid are likely to go with a front three of Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and the current PSG star, while the likes of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio will likely provide support.

Hazard can still be part of that conversation, but his chances are not unlimited.