Carlo Ancelotti has issued his verdict on Eden Hazard’s latest performance for Real Madrid.

Hazard has continued to struggle this season, failing to nail down a starting spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo and Marco Asensio have both been preferred so far this season, with the Belgian failing to impress in the appearances he has made.

But on Sunday night, he was given an opportunity from the start due to coronavirus issues.

Asensio, Rodrygo and Bale were all ruled out with the illness, and that meant Hazard was given his opportunity.

He struggled early on against Cadiz, but he impressed in the second half as Real Madrid created 36 chances only to fail to score.

And that’s a sentiment Ancelotti has echoed.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, as covered by Mundo Deportivo, the Italian said: “It has been difficult for him to get into the game but in the second half, he has done well.

“It’s clear that Hazard can be another weapon for the second half of the season.”

The draw means Real Madrid have seen their lead cut to six points ahead of their clash with Athletic Club this week.