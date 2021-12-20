Barcelona are remaining patient with Frenkie de Jong amid the midfielder’s struggles of late.

De Jong has been poor for much of this season, struggling to replicate his more impressive performances last term.

The Dutchman hasn’t picked up under Xavi Hernandez like some other players have, and that has caused concern at Camp Nou.

Last week, there were reports that de Jong could be sold for a good offer, but it seems that is no longer the case.

Xavi is already said to have decided on his January transfer list, and de Jong has not been included.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona understand that their Dutch midfielder’s poor from is more down to the team’s struggles as a whole.

With that in mind, they are willing to be patient in order to see the best of the man they spent more than €70million on around two years ago.

The club believe that de Jong will shine once the team picks up form, and they do not want to sell him before that point.