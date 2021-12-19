Atletico Madrid La Liga

Sevilla fire La Liga title warning with 2-1 Atletico Madrid win

Sevilla have fired a message of intent in the La Liga title race as they edged a 2-1 win over defending champions Atletico Madrid.

Three points at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan solidifies Sevilla’s position in second place in the table with a four point lead over city rivals Real Betis.

Atletico missed the chance to force their way back into the Champions League spots as their inconsistent run of form continues.

On a night where quality was the key difference, Julen Lopetegui’s side showed their class early on, as Croatian star Ivan Rakitic rocketed home a fantastic strike on seven minutes.

However, Diego Simeone’s visitors showed some grit before the break as Felipe Monteiro headed them level.

Both sides created chances to win it in the second 45, but Lucas Ocampos nicked it for the hosts in the final minutes, as he reacted quickest as Thomas Delaney’s effort came back off the crossbar.

Atletico now wrap up 2021 with a midweek trip to Granada and Sevilla host Barcelona.

