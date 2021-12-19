Real Madrid’s predicted lineup ahead of tonight’s clash with Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid host Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another must-win game for Los Blancos if they’re to continue their indomitable start to La Liga. Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night, effectively laying down the challenge to their rivals from the capital. Carlo Ancelotti will want his men to respond with a convincing victory over Cadiz.

Madrid are still five points clear of Sevilla going into the game, of course, and look a level above every other team in La Liga so far this season. Cadiz, on the face of it, look like cannon fodder. They’re 18th in La Liga, flirting perilously with relegation and sitting just five points clear of winless and rock-bottom Levante. But a covid-19 outbreak in Madrid’s camp has complicated matters somewhat.

Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro will anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga either side of him (Luka Modric has tested positive for covid-19). Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Vinicius and the much-maligned Eden Hazard.