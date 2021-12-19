Real Madrid held to frustrating 0-0 Cadiz draw

Real Madrid’s La Liga title push has been setback by a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Cadiz.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side headed into tonight’s game on the back of a ten game winning streak including seven straight victories in league action.

However, they struggled for fluency in the Spanish capital, with their lead at the top of the table now cut to six points over Sevilla.

Ancelotti’s hosts created the best chance of the opening 45 minutes with Fede Valverde brilliantly denied by Jeremias Ledesma.

Ledesma continued to be a barrier to Real Madrid after the restart with key stops from Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior in the second period.

Despite spending the bulk of the late stages defending, Cadiz almost carved out a late chance to win it, only for substitute Alvaro Negredo to drag his shot wide.

Ancelotti’s side wrap up 2021 with a midweek trip to Athletic Club with Cadiz at home to neighbours Sevilla.

