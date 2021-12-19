Paris Saint-Germain’s Leonardo believes there’s “a good chance” they can keep Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that he believes there’s “a good chance” that the French club can renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract before it expires this summer according to a report in Cope. Real Madrid want Mbappe.

Leonardo said that PSG want to keep Mbappe for “as long as possible” although he acknowledged that they find themselves in “a very particular situation because we’re talking about the best player in the world who’s about to end his contract.”

Leonardo said he enjoys a “very direct relationship” with Mbappe and his family and denied there were any issues between the two parties. “It can be said, I admit, that there have been times where we’ve argued in a more heated way,” Leonardo said.

“But that’s part of how a relationship is built. If he decides to stay, he’ll stay because it’s what we want. I think they’re all going about this in a very calm way. But it’s a complicated situation because while we’d like him to stay for a lifetime we have to respect him. I think we still have a good chance.”

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has gone from an outstanding prospect to one of the best players in world football. In the 194 games he’s played for the club, the 22-year-old has managed to contribute 145 goals and 75 assists.

PSG will face Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, a game laden with narrative. There’s Mbappe’s ongoing flirtation with Madrid, of course, but also the fact that both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi will be returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since they left Spanish football during the summer.

Madrid are a well-oiled machine under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos are top of La Liga at the time of writing, five points clear of nearest challengers Sevilla. If they beat Cadiz later tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu – as is expected – they’ll extend it to eight.