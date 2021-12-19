Michael Owen: I never felt intimidated playing for Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has opened up on his injury ravaged career and his time in Spanish football.

Owen became one of the hottest talents in Premier League football following his rise through the youth ranks of Liverpool in the 1990’s.

The former England international netted 118 Premier League goals in 216 games during an incredible career at Anfield from 1996 to 2004.

After scooping the 2001 Ballon d’Or and establishing himself as a legend at the club he opted to join Los Blancos in 2004 in an £8m deal.

He joined Real Madrid at the height of their Galaticos era, alongside England teammate David Beckham, and talismanic figures including Zinedine Zidane and Raul.

However, he stated in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, he was never overawed by the star names in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu dressing room.

“I was never overawed by playing with the likes of Zidane”, stated the 42-year-old.

“But this one time, it hit me. I was with my family in the players lounge and the scorers names appeared on the big screen: Eto’o. Ronaldinho. Zidane. Ronaldo. Raul. Owen.

“Me and my dad looked at it… “F***ing hell”. In that one moment, it all felt so right.

His goal in that 4-2 El Clasico win over Barcelona was his most memorable moment at Real Madrid, with 16 goals in 45 appearances in 2004/05, before joining Newcastle United 12 months after arriving in Spain.