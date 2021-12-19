Luis Suarez is living through his worst moment as an Atletico Madrid player

Luis Suarez was the decisive player for Atletico Madrid last season as they won La Liga. The Uruguayan scored 21 goals for Los Rojiblancos and brought a real grit, drive and hunger to Atletico’s dressing room. But right now, the veteran marksman is living his worst moment since joining the club from Barcelona, note Marca.

He was taken off before the hour mark against Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night, and reacted furiously to the decision. Atletico went on to lose the game 2-1, a real blow to their already slim hopes of retaining the league title. His reaction isn’t really a problem – that’s just part and parcel of the 35-year-old’s competitive character. But all is not well with him.

Suarez hasn’t scored a goal in La Liga for five consecutive games, and that’s a real problem when you consider that his age and physical condition limits his contribution to general play. Scoring goals is what he’s at Atletico for, so when he’s not able to do that frustrations are always going to boil over. Suarez lives for goals.

There’s also the issue of his future. Suarez is determined to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – if Uruguay, who are struggling throughout qualification, can make it, of course. But Atletico won’t renew his soon-to-expire deal until the end of the season, to gauge then what kind of physical condition he’s in. With Matheus Cunha breathing down his neck, the pressure’s on.