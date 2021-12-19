Jorge Molina’s hat-trick inspires Granada to pivotal victory over Mallorca

Granada secured an impressive victory over Mallorca at Los Carmenes on Sunday afternoon, the Andalusian side winning 4-1 over the visitors from the Balearic Islands in La Liga.

Jorge Molina fired Granada into the lead in the 20th minute, only for Dani Rodriguez to equalise four minutes later. Molina then regained Granada’s advantage on the hour before completing his hat-trick in stoppage time. Antonio Puertas then added a fourth.

The result leaves Granada and Mallorca neck-and-neck in La Liga. The former are 15th, just one point behind the latter with a game in hand. Granada are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Victory is massive for Robert Moreno and Granada given that they were dumped out of the Copa del Rey during the week by a side in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Granada close out the year on Wednesday night when they welcome last season’s champions Atletico Madrid – whose tails will be up after losing to Sevilla last night – to their corner of Andalusia. Mallorca don’t play again until the New Year.