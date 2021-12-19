Joao Felix delivers a very Atletico Madrid-themed message after defeat to Sevilla

Joao Felix issued a very Atletico Madrid-themed message to his followers after Los Rojiblancos’ 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night. “Never stop believing,” the Portuguese wrote, accompanying a photo of him grimacing. It’s a phrase closely linked to the gritty, determined culture of Atletico.

And it’s interesting because of the rumours of discontent that have circulated around Felix in recent weeks. He didn’t start last night despite the absence of Antoine Griezmann, with Diego Simeone instead opting for the South American duo of Luis Suarez and Angel Correa to lead the line.

Many have speculated Felix would be better served leaving Atletico for a club with a playing style more in line with his talents, but such an optimistic, on-brand message would suggest he’s determined to make it work at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 22-year-old eventually came on in the second half and looked a real live-wire, even striking the crossbar late on with an ambitious effort from the left flank. His talent isn’t in question – what is in question, however, is the best way to develop it.