Eden Hazard not interested in leaving Real Madrid in January

Eden Hazard has no interest in leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

The Belgian winger has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital with injury problems continuing to block his progress in 2021/22.

However, despite speculation over a possible Premier League return, Hazard is determined to remain in Madrid for at least the second half of the current campaign.

According to reports from Diario AS, Hazard wants to force his way back into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and he has no plans to leave due to the imminent birth of his fifth child.

He is expected to make a decision on his long term future at the end of 2021/22 with Real Madrid open to a sale provided they can recoup around €70m for the 30-year-old.

Hazard has made just six starts in La Liga action this season, but he has averaged 11 per season, based on his first two injury plagued campaigns in Spanish football.