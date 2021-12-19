Casemiro suspended for final Real Madrid game of 2021

Real Madrid star Casemiro will miss their midweek trip to Athletic Club through suspension.

The Brazilian midfielder was walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of Los Blancos La Liga clash with Cadiz tonight after already picking up four bookings in league action in 2021/22.

However, the combative anchor man was cautioned after late tackle on Ivan Alejo after 27 minutes against the Andalucians.

HT: ⚪️ 0-0 🟡 🔸 Stalemate at the Bernabéu with Real Madrid dominating possession 🔹 Cádiz are struggling to get a foot-hold in the game thus far 🔸 Casemiro’s yellow card means that he will miss Madrid’s next game against Athletic Club… 🙏 GOALS NEEDED!#LLL

That booking invokes an automatic ban for the 29-year-old and he will remain in the Spanish capital in the coming days as Carlo Ancelotti’s side head off to the Basque Country.

Casemiro will now have an extended end-of-year break from first team duty with a return to the first team fold for the short trip to Madrid rivals Getafe on January 2.

Ancelotti will make an assessment of Luka Modric’s availability to return to the starting side as Casemiro’s replacement at the Estadio San Mames with Dani Ceballos a potential option, if Modric misses out.