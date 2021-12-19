Carlo Ancelotti highlights Sevilla as title rivals

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Sevilla as their key La Liga title rivals in 2022.

The Italian coach was speaking following Los Blancos frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Cadiz with their winning streak ended at ten games in all competitions.

The draw cuts their lead at the top to six points, ahead of the final week of 2021, and Ancelotti believes Sevilla will pose a major challenge to his side from January onwards.

“You have to look at the table and so far we have to say that Sevilla is the one that is closest and we have to fight against them”, as per reports from Marca.

“They have real quality and great fans.”

Ancelotti’s comments offer a reminder of the poor first half of the season performances from their traditional rivals in defending champions Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

All three teams are in action once more before the end of 2021, with Ancelotti’s side travelling to Athletic Club in midweek.

As stands, Atletico are currently 14 points behind Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand, with Barcelona trailing their El Clasico foes by 16 points, at the half way point of 2021/22.