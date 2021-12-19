Borussia Dortmund hint at Erling Haaland exit in 2022

Erling Haaland could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund in 2022 according to Sporting Director Michael Zorc.

Haaland has been heavily linked with an exit from Signal Iduna Park since the start of 2021 with clubs from across Europe interested in the Norwegian international.

His release clause with the Bundesliga giants reportedly drops to €75m at the end of the 2021/22 with a scramble for his signature set to spark into life.

Borussia Dortmund have consistently stated their desire to hold on to the 21-year-old, but Zorc admitted he could leave the club, if the conditions for a transfer are suitable for all parties involved.

“Of course we would like him to stay here in the summer, we do not have to give him up, not even for financial reasons”, as per reports from Sky Sports, via Mundo Deportivo.

“We know he has the opportunity to change under certain conditions but we are going to talk to him in the next few weeks.

“We have a long term contract with him, so the first one who has to act is him, not us. For Borussia everything would be fine if it stayed that way.”

Haaland has hit the ground running on his return from injury in recent weeks despite fears he could be sidelined until the start of 2022.

After netting 13 club goals, prior to six weeks out of action from mid October, he now has six goals in his last six games, bringing him up to 19 goals to the end of 2021.

He is on course to break his own record at Borussia Dortmund in 2022 after netting an incredible 41 goals in 41 games in 2020/21.