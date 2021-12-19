Borussia Dortmund confirm Real Madrid interest in Erling Haaland

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Real Madrid are one of a long list of clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland in 2022.

Haaland has been linked with an exit from Signal Iduna Park since the start of 2021 with teams from across Europe interested in him.

His release clause at the club reportedly drops to €75m at the end of 2021/22, with a scramble for his signature all set up for 2022.

Sporting Director Michael Zorc has admitted in recent days that the 21-year-old could leave the club, if the conditions for a transfer are suitable.

However, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has gone a step further on Haaland, by confirming they are all set for a bidding war in the coming months.

“I could name 25 teams that have been interested in him right now”, as per reports from Bild, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“But what I know for sure, the only thing that is a guarantee is that Real Madrid is very interested in him.”

Real Madrid will be involved in the race to sign Haaland, if Dortmund are open to negotiations, but as indicated by Watzke, clubs from Germany, Italy and England are also monitoring the Norwegian international.