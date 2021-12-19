Barcelona socios vote in favour of Espai Barca project

Barcelona club members have voted firmly in favour of the Espai Barca project.

La Blaugrana socios took part in an online vote on the plans in the last 24 hours with 87.8% of fans backing a motion to encourage the board to source €1.5m in funding for the project.

From 110,159 members with the right to vote, 48,623 exercised their right to do so, at a turnout rate of 44%.

🔵🔴 BARÇA REFERENDUM First online vote in our history, with over 48,000 votes cast and 44% participation. Thank you, Culers! pic.twitter.com/THjFfpVbUU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2021

An official club statement confirmed the news with Barcelona stating their confidence over the ‘future sporting and economic viability of the club’.

The Espai Barca plans focus on improvements to the Camp Nou with an estimated €900m earmarked for an ambitious revamp of their iconic stadium.

Alongside the wide reaching project to modernise the Camp Nou, funding will also be invested into developing other facilities.

This involves work at three club sites including; the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Campus Barça and Palau Blaugrana, as well as public access routes surrounding the Camp Nou.