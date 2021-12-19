Barcelona linked with France U21 starlet Boubacar Kamara

Barcelona have joined the growing list of major European clubs looking at a 2022 move for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara.

French U21 midfield schemer Kamara has established himself as a key figure within the Ligue 1 side in recent seasons, with 90 league appearances in the last three seasons, ahead of 2021/22.

However, with no progress on his contract extension talks at the Orange Velodrome, Kamara has now emerged as a potential free transfer risk for Jorge Sampaoli’s side in 2022.

Kamara is free to negotiate a pre contract agreement with non-French clubs from the start of January, with his current deal expiring in July.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Barcelona are ready to do battle with Manchester United for the 22-year-old in the coming weeks.

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Wolves were both linked with an offer for Kamara ahead of the 2021/22 season but he opted to remain in France for at least one more season.