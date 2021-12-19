Barcelona are already preparing for Tuesday’s showdown with Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Barcelona trained at the Ciutat Esportiva this morning in a recovery session for the players who started last night’s victory over Elche according to Diario Sport. Their eyes are trained firmly on the challenge posed by Sevilla, who they face this coming Tuesday night at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid last night to move within five points of Real Madrid at the top of the table, while Barcelona’s 3-2 defeat of Elche has seen them edge closer to fourth place and the Champions League spot it represents.

Ferran Jutgla, Gavi and Nico provided the goals for the Blaugrana, and all three are in contention to start in the Andalusian capital. All three trained this morning, as did Alvaro Sanz, who didn’t join Barcelona B’s squad for the match against Cornella.

Xavi will be able to welcome Gerard Pique back into the team – the veteran centre-back missed Elche through suspension. He’ll be missing Pedri, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay, however, all through injury. Sergino Dest also looks unlikely to take part due to discomfort in his back.