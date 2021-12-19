Atletico Madrid set out Kieran Trippier sale terms

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set out their terms to Newcastle over a deal for Kieran Trippier.

Despite remaining as a key player for Diego Simeone’s defending La Liga champions, Trippier is rumoured to be determined to return to England in 2022.

The former Tottenham defender had been linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window but newly rich Newcastle have now emerged as favourites for the 31-year-old.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Atletico will accept a €15m offer for Trippier, provided two conditions are met by the Magpies.

Trippier’s delayed return from injury has caused a gap at right back, and Simeone wants to ensure a defensive replacement is secured, before allowing Trippier to leave for the agreed price.

The England star has made no secret of his interest in returning to English football, after achieving his goal of winning the 2021 league title, and he could open negotiations from the start of next month.