Athletic Club finally click and secure dramatic victory over Real Betis at San Mames

Athletic Club beat high-flying Real Betis 3-2 at San Mames this Sunday afternoon in La Liga. Inaki Williams fired Los Leones into a lead inside two minutes, only for Juanmi and Nabil Fekir to turn the tie on its head and make it 2-1 by the 52nd minute. Williams struck with an equaliser 20 minutes later, however, and Oscar de Marcos managed to score a dramatic winner a minute from time.

The result is a real blow for Betis, who could have moved within a point of city rivals Sevilla in second-place had they held on to the three points. Instead, they’re now four points behind Sevilla, who managed to beat Athletic at San Mames last weekend. Betis couldn’t repeat that trick, and left empty-handed.

Conversely, victory is massive for Athletic. They’ve been playing well all season, but proving just unable to score the goals that their performances have merited. That wasn’t the case today, and now they can look forward rather than over their shoulders. They sit ninth, five points off Real Sociedad and the top six.