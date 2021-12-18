Xavi hopes Elche win can be Barcelona’s turning point

Barcelona boss Xavi is confident their late 3-2 La Liga win over Elche can be a turning point in their season.

La Blaugrana have struggled for consistency in recent weeks with one win in their last four games in all competitions heading into this weekend.

Despite surviving a few scares at the Camp Nou, with Elche dragging themselves back from 2-0 down to 2-2 on the hour mark, Nico Gonzalez’s late goal clinched a crucial win for Xavi.

The result nudges Barcelona up into seventh place in the table overnight, and Xavi wants his squad to push on from this result, ahead of a huge run of games from the start of 2022.

“We have done some things very well. But, with their goal they came back into the game at 2-2”, as per reports from Marca.

“This is three fantastic points and I hope it will be a turning point.

“We have complicated the game ourselves and Elche survived because of our mistakes.”

Barcelona wrap up 2021 with a trip to rivals Sevilla next weekend before facing six games in January with four league games and two cup clashes.

The Catalan giants face Linares Deportivo in Copa del Rey action, and Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa, alongside league ties against Mallorca, Granada, Rayo Vallecano and Alaves.

Images via Getty Images