Xavi: Gavi has no ceiling at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi hailed the impact of teenage star Gavi following their late 3-2 La Liga win over Elche.

The 17-year-old has established himself as a first team star for La Blaugrana this season despite his tender age.

However, based on the acceleration of La Masia academy players forcing their way into the first team in the last 12 months, he is joining a exciting crop of talent in Catalonia.

He netted his first ever senior goal for the club to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead against Elche and his manager was full of praise for the Spanish international at full time.

“The way he plays the game is spectacular and he has ambition and personality”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is the future of this club. But not only him, also Araujo, Balde, Nico, Abde.

“They are the future of the team and the club. They are a fantastic generation.

“At that age I was scared, but they are wonderful.

“Gavi is a difference maker and I’m delighted to have him, but I don’t want to compare him to anyone.

“He has no ceiling.”

The former Real Betis youth team player made his 15th league appearance in this game with 12 as a starter and three as a substitute.

Xavi has relied on him from the start of his tenure, with seven starts from seven games in all competitions, under the former Spanish international.

Images via Getty Images