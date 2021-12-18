The incredible statistic that puts Rayo on a par with PSG, Bayern, City and Internazionale

Rayo Vallecano secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Alaves at Vallecas in La Liga this afternoon to catapult themselves into the top four and a Champions League place. It’s a phenomenal achievement for Rayo, who only came up to Spanish football’s top flight last season from Segunda. They’re positively flying.

Sergi Guardiola fired Rayo into the lead in the 19th minute before Alejandro Catena doubled their advantage seven minutes later. The visitors from the Basque country had no reply and Rayo took all three points, climbing above both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid into fourth spot. Alaves are struggling – they’re now in 17th, just two points clear of the relegation zone and Cadiz.

Matthew Clark pointed out that Rayo are in elite company – they’re the best home team in Spain, having taken 25 from a possible 27 points at Vallecas this season. They join Paris Saint-Germain from France, Bayern Munich from Germany, Manchester City from England and Internazionale from Italy.