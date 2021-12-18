Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves at Vallecas to climb into the top four of La Liga

Rayo Vallecano secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Alaves at Vallecas in La Liga this afternoon to catapult themselves into the top four and a Champions League place. It’s a phenomenal achievement for Rayo, who only came up to Spanish football’s top flight last season from Segunda. They’re positively flying.

Sergi Guardiola fired Rayo into the lead in the 19th minute before Alejandro Catena doubled their advantage seven minutes later. The visitors from the Basque country had no reply and Rayo took all three points, climbing above both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid into fourth spot. Alaves are struggling – they’re now in 17th, just two points clear of the relegation zone and Cadiz.

Rayo travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on January second to lock horns with Atletico before facing Mirandes in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey. Alaves go to La Ceramica this coming midweek to take on Villarreal before beginning the New Year against La Real.