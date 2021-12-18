Covid-19 hit Real Madrid confirm Cadiz squad news

Real Madrid have confirmed their 21-man squad to face Cadiz in La Liga action amid a rise in positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti is without seven first team players who have either tested positive for the virus or been identified as a close contact.

The Italian coach has been forced to dig deep into his back up options to name a full panel to host the Andalucians in Madrid.

Spanish international Dani Ceballos returns to the squad for the first time in 2021/22 after suffering an injury on Olympic duty with La Roja last summer.

The 25-year old has not featured for Real Madrid since April 2019 after two loan spells at Arsenal and he is expected to start on the bench this weekend.

Ancelotti has already confirmed Eden Hazard will return to the starting XI against Alvaro Cervera’s side with Marco Asensio ruled out and Nacho Fernandez set to replace the injured Dani Carvajal.