Carlo Ancelotti gives his opinion on whether Barcelona can challenge Real Madrid for La Liga

Real Madrid welcome Cadiz to the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening in another important La Liga fixture. Los Blancos are flying this term both domestically and in Europe, and will expect nothing other than victory over Cadiz despite the covid-19 outbreak that’s dominated their week.

Madrid are eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table, and have won all of their last five. The title is theirs to lose – they have the best goalkeeper in the league as well as one of the tightest defences, strongest midfields and deadliest attacks. Cadiz are mired down in 18th place, in the relegation zone.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference in comments carried by Marca, Carlo Ancelotti spoke at length about the game as well as anything else the press pack cared to question him on. One such topic was Barcelona – the Blaugrana, Madrid’s great rivals, are going through it right now and sit eighth in La Liga.

Xavi, Barcelona’s coach since he replaced Ronald Koeman last month, has refused to rule out a title challenge for Barcelona. Ancelotti was asked about his peer’s comments. “Right now they’re not a direct rival, because there are other teams closer,” he said. “But they have the quality to climb the table and if I were coach of Barcelona I’d say exactly the same thing as Xavi has.”