Carlo Ancelotti confirms that Eden Hazard will start against Cadiz tomorrow night

Real Madrid welcome Cadiz to the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening in another important La Liga fixture. Los Blancos are flying this term both domestically and in Europe, and will expect nothing other than victory over Cadiz despite the covid-19 outbreak that’s dominated their week.

Madrid are eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table, and have won all of their last five. The title is theirs to lose – they have the best goalkeeper in the league as well as one of the tightest defences, strongest midfields and deadliest attacks. Cadiz are mired down in 18th place, in the relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this afternoon that Eden Hazard, Madrid’s much-maligned Belgian superstar, will start against Cadiz due to the fact this week’s covid-19 outbreak has lightened their squad to such an extent. Hazard joined the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but has failed to catch fire thus far in Spain.

“Tomorrow he starts,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference in comments carried by Marca. “He’s going to play because he’s trained well and he deserves it. He hasn’t changed mentally – the problem has been that he hasn’t always been able to train at 100%, as he is now.

“He’s prepared going by what he’s shown in training. He wasn’t used to playing on the right, and I preferred Rodrygo and [Marco] Asensio there. But he has everything to put up a good second half of the season and prove important and useful for the team.”