Barcelona set contract deadline deadline over Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club plan to solve Ousmane Dembele’s future this month.

Dembele has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks with his contract situation unresolved at the Camp Nou.

The French international is out of contract at the end of 2021/22, and despite Xavi’s insistence on wanting to keep the 24-year-old, there has been no progress on a resolution.

However, despite the potential for a breakthrough in January, Alemany has stated the club wanted to resolve the gridlock before the end of 2021.

“Dembele has always shown us the will to continue. We are at a crucial moment and we hope it will be resolved before the end of the year”, as per reports from Barca TV, reported via Marca.

If the two parties are unable to reach a compromise over the former Borussia Dortmund star’s future they will face a decision over whether to sell him in January.

Dembele can agree to join a non Spanish side from the start of 2022, but, Barcelona could sell, if they are concerned about losing him on a free transfer.