Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has detailed what he has improved most this season.

The winger has been excellent this season, scoring 12 and assisting nine in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Along with Karim Benzema, the winger has been one of Real Madrid‘s best players this season.

And it’s not something many saw coming given how the Brazilian has struggled to find consistency and final product during his first couple of years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Carlo Ancelotti has brought the best out of the winger, who has revealed what he has improved most about his game.

“I think have improved in many things, but over all in the tranquillity of my play,” he told Diario AS.

“I am doing things with more relaxation and more quality also. When the team is well, it’s also easier for me.

“The main key to our good moment is everyone’s work and over all, the defensive aspect in which the team is phenomenal.

“That makes life easy for those in the front.”

Ancelotti has regularly praised Vinicius for his defensive work this season, the Brazilian not only creating at the front but creating security for his team with excellent positioning.

Real Madrid are currently eight points clear at the top of La Liga and looking a solid bet for the title, as long as they can maintain their fine form having won all of their last 10 games across all competitions.