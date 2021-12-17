Diego Simeone has told Joao Felix what he must do to turn things around at Atletico Madrid.

Felix had a good start to this season, adding to an impressive campaign of last, but he has been poor in recent weeks.

So much so that Felix has largely found himself on the bench, the Portuguese not starting any of the last four La Liga games he has been fit for.

It’s easy to forget that the attacking midfielder is still only 22 and learning to find the consistency he needs to fulfil his potential.

But he is on a disappointing run and he needs to turn things around quickly, both on an individual and team level, with Atletico Madrid struggling.

Last weekend, Felix showed some positive signs during an El Derbi defeat to Real Madrid, and Simeone has told him to show more of that if he wants to win a starting spot.

“I always understand all, I am open to all and what’s always most important is the team, and Joao is an important piece,” Simeone said in a press conference, as covered by Mundo Deportivo.

“He has to repeat what he did the other day at the Bernabeu, in five of the 45 minutes he had.

“A great second half, he showed all the talent that he has and I hope he will repeat it more times because he is a player we need.”