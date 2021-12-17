Sevilla have been given a huge injury boost heading into their final two games of the year.

Los Nervionenses have been without star striker Youssef En-Nesyri over recent months due to a muscular issue.

En-Nesyri was Sevilla’s top scorer last season, but they have had to make do without him of late.

Thankfully, Rafa Mir has stepped up and Sevilla have managed to remain in second place, eight points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Mir has already scored seven times across all competitions this season, but Julen Lopetegui is about to have the best kind of problem.

That’s because frontman En-Nesyri has returned to training earlier than expected.

It’s not clear whether he will be fit to face Atletico Madrid this weekend, but he could return ahead of next week’s clash with Barcelona.

En-Nesyri’s return is great news for Sevilla, but it might be brief.

The striker is set to head to the African Cup of Nations with Morocco next month.

The competition begins on January 9 and is set to go ahead despite criticism from European clubs.