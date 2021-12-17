A nervy day awaits Real Madrid as they continue to evaluate the extent of their coronavirus outbreak.

Across Wednesday and Thursday, Los Blancos discovered six positive coronavirus tests within the squad, as well as a positive test for assistant Davide Ancelotti, who is the son of head coach Carlo.

Luka Modric and Casemiro were the first to show up as positive, while Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio followed.

At this point, the six absences are not enough to cause any postponement of Real Madrid’s clash with Cadiz this weekend.

But as with any workplace that involves close quarter working, there is always a danger of a greater spread.

Well aware of that, Real Madrid will put their players through PCR and antigen testing today, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The results will dictate the training that follows, and it will also dictate whether the clash with Cadiz can go ahead, and which players Ancelotti will have available.

Up until now, the rest of the squad has tested negative, but coronavirus can take some time to manifest in the body, and that makes today’s results key.