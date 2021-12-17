Real Madrid will have a chance to get revenge of lower league side Alcoyano in this season’s Copa del Rey.

The draw for the third round of the Copa del Rey was made today, and the four Supercopa teams entered the draw for the first time.

Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the competition having been exempt from the first two rounds.

And Real Madrid have been drawn against RFEF Primera side Alcoyano, a team they have bad memories against.

In January of last year, Alcoyano stunned Real Madrid at this stage of the competition, winning 2-1 at home.

Alcoyano will now welcome Los Blancos back to Alicante having made it through to the last 32 again.

And they will already be dreaming of another big cup upset, while Real Madrid will be determined to avoid a repeat having left Alcoi with their tail between their legs last term.

