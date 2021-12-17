Real Madrid star Luka Modric has defied logic again following a positive coronavirus test.

The midfielder is used to writing his own rules on the pitch, still putting in world-class performances at the age of 36.

But it’s not just on the field where Modric is producing miracles.

On Wednesday, Modric tested positive for coronavirus, joining Marcelo in being sidelined with the illness.

After four more positive tests, Real Madrid had all first-team players take PCR and antigen tests today, ahead of their clash with Cadiz this weekend.

And remarkably, Modric has now tested negative, and he could be back in contention for the Cadiz game.

The Croatian will have to provide another negative test before he is cleared to play.

Of course, while we can joke about miracles, this is actually likely to be a case of Modric having an incorrect test.

The question is now whether it’s the first or the second test that was incorrect.

The third test will decide that, and indeed whether he can play for Real Madrid this weekend.