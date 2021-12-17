The Copa del Rey round three draw will take place today after another dramatic week of cup action.

As many as 16 of the 20 Primera teams were in Copa del Rey action this week, with the Supercopa sides not entering until the next round, but unlike the first round, not all of the top division teams were able to progress.

Levante lost to Valencian region rivals Alcoyano on penalties, the lower league side continuing their trend of upsets, defeating Real Madrid in last season’s edition.

Meanwhile, Getafe were thrashed 5-0 by Atletico Baleares, and Atletico Mancha Real knocked out Granada with a 1-0 win.

Alaves were also defeated, losing to Linares Deportivo, but the rest of the top division teams did manage to progress, by hook or by crook.

The draw for round three will be done today, and there are still conditions to the draw.

Here is what you need to know.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place today, Friday, December 17 at 12.30pm Spanish time.

Is it on TV?

The draw will be streamed live on the RFEF’s official channels.

Which teams are involved?

Supercopa teams: Real Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona and Athletic.

La Liga teams: Celta, Rayo, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Elche, Espanyol, Villarreal, Valencia, Betis, Mallorca, Osasuna, Cadiz

Segunda teams: Fuenlabrada, Girona, Zaragoza, Leganés, Sporting, Ponferradina, Valladolid, Cartagena, Eibar, Almería, Mirandés,

Primera RFEF teams: Majadahonda, Alcoyano, Linares and Atletico Baleares.

Segunda RFEF teams: Mancha Real.

What are the rules?

The draw will continue to be seeded as the four Supercopa teams enter the competition.

The four Supercopa teams will be drawn against four of the five lowest seeded teams left in the competition.

As the lowest seeded team, Mancha Real are guaranteed to draw one of the big four, while three of the remaining four Primera RFEF teams will also get one of those Supercopa teams.

The remaining Primera RFEF team will be drawn against a La Liga club, and the remaining 11 La Liga clubs will be drawn against the 11 Segunda Division clubs.

All ties will be played at the ground of the lowest seeded team, and VAR will not be used at this stage of the competition.

The technology will be introduced from round four.

When is the next round?

The Copa del Rey round three will take place across January 4, 5 and 6.