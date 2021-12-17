Barcelona, Real Madrid and many of their La Liga rivals have discovered their next Copa del Rey opponents.
The draw for the Copa del Rey round three took place today following a dramatic week of action which saw four La Liga clubs eliminated.
Alaves, Getafe, Granada and Levante were all humbled by lower league opposition.
Sixteen La Liga clubs remain, with the four Supercopa clubs joining from this round.
Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid make up those four sides, and they were guaranteed to play four of the five lowest seeded teams in the competition.
The other remaining lowest seed were guaranteed to play a La Liga club, with the remaining La Liga teams going up against the 11 Segunda Division clubs.
The ties are to be played across January 4, 5 and 6, and they will be played at the ground of the lowest seeded team from each tie.
The full Copa del Rey round three draw can be found below.
Mancha Real vs Athletic Club
Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid
Alcoyano vs Real Madrid
Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona
Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo
Valladolid vs Real Betis
Almeria vs Elche
Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano
Cartagena vs Valencia
Sporting Gijon vs Villarreal
Eibar vs Mallorca
Fuenlabrada vs Cadiz
Leganes vs Real Sociedad
Girona vs Osasuna
Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla
Ponferradina vs Espanyol