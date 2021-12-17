Barcelona, Real Madrid and many of their La Liga rivals have discovered their next Copa del Rey opponents.

The draw for the Copa del Rey round three took place today following a dramatic week of action which saw four La Liga clubs eliminated.

Alaves, Getafe, Granada and Levante were all humbled by lower league opposition.

Sixteen La Liga clubs remain, with the four Supercopa clubs joining from this round.

Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid make up those four sides, and they were guaranteed to play four of the five lowest seeded teams in the competition.

The other remaining lowest seed were guaranteed to play a La Liga club, with the remaining La Liga teams going up against the 11 Segunda Division clubs.

The ties are to be played across January 4, 5 and 6, and they will be played at the ground of the lowest seeded team from each tie.

The full Copa del Rey round three draw can be found below.

Mancha Real vs Athletic Club

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona

Atletico Baleares vs Celta Vigo

Valladolid vs Real Betis

Almeria vs Elche

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano

Cartagena vs Valencia

Sporting Gijon vs Villarreal

Eibar vs Mallorca

Fuenlabrada vs Cadiz

Leganes vs Real Sociedad

Girona vs Osasuna

Real Zaragoza vs Sevilla

Ponferradina vs Espanyol